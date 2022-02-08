Former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, recently sat down with PopCulture to discuss the rise of All Elite Wrestling and his opinions about the future of the company.

Jericho was explicitly asked whether he felt AEW could surpass his former employer WWE as the top wrestling company in the world.

“Well, in my opinion, what is the top wrestling promotion? To me, I think we already are, as far as in-ring product and entertaining shows, storylines, characters, et cetera,” Jericho answered. “If you’re looking at like will AEW overtake WWE as the wrestling brand in North America? I don’t know. But that’s not something that we ever really think about or worry about. All we’re worried about is continuing to grow our fan base, which we are, grow and continue to improve and create amazing stories, which we do.”

Chris Jericho went on to describe one element that is currently making Tony Khan’s promotion successful at this very moment and could make them even more successful in the future.

“We really are killing it in the demos, which equals higher television contracts when this current one expires in a few years,” Jericho said. “So ask me in a couple [of] years, if we’re going to be the most dominant promotion. I know we’ll be making a hell of a lot more money than we are right now, which will enable us to continue to put on the best wrestling product in the world today, which is what we’re already doing.”

AEW will look to continue their momentum in 2022 with their first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, which is set to take place on March 6 live from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

