In a brand new Esquire piece focusing on CM Punk’s career and return to wrestling, The Second City Saint looked back at his WWE exit and admitted that nobody gets out of the company, labeling them as “vindictive”. WWE infamously fired the former WWE Champion on his wedding day to AJ Lee, which is something that frustrated him at the time.

“Nobody gets out, you know?” Brooks says, adding that the WWE is, “very petty and they’re very vindictive.”

CM Punk also spoke about the fact that nowadays, he is only focusing on one thing at a time. He admitted that if he puts everything on just wrestling again he will end up expiring.

“I don’t want to focus 100 percent of my energy on any one thing,” CM Punk said. “If it’s not my wife and my dog, because what I’ve learned is you will burn the f*ck out,” Punk said. “If I focus on any one thing as crazy as I focused on wrestling before, I’ll f*cking expire.”

CM Punk will be competing at AEW Revolution this weekend as his storyline against MJF continues. The two men will be going one on one in a dog collar match. This is only the second time the company has used the stipulation.

The piece also touches on a variety of sensitive subjects from CM Punk’s life. Including the emotional toll, WWE Dr. Christopher Amann’s defamation suit against him and Colt Cabana took on his marriage and friendship with Colt. The two men were best friends for many years, with Punk going on his podcast after leaving the company to reveal everything about the situation.

It also details the fallout between Punk and his brother Mike. The two were founding members of the popular Chicago area indie promotion the LWF in the 90s. Mike wound up stealing thousands from the promotion but, as confirmed in the piece, later paid back his friends and made amends. The only person from the group with who he was unable to bury the hatchet was his brother, Punk.

