Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon and encouraged a fan to continue watching the AEW product.

As we’ve noted, Cody and wife Brandi Rhodes left AEW earlier this week. A fan commented on Twitter about how they are emotional over the departures, and only watched the beginning of last night’s AEW Dynamite to see if Cody was removed from the intro, which he was.

Cody responded to the fan tweet and had positive words for AEW, and some of the other wrestlers such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho, MJF, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

“I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone. Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well. Wrestling is thriving,” Cody wrote.

Cody is expected to sign with WWE soon, but Brandi is not, according to the latest report. You can click here for the latest news on Rhodes’ departure and talks with WWE.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Cody’s full tweet below:

