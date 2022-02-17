Wrestling icon Sting has taken to social media to publicly send a message to Cody Rhodes. It was revealed earlier this week that the American Nightmare and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. The wrestling world has been quick to react, with many talents showing their respect to him.

Sting wrote, “Much love and respect for you Cody.”

Sting and Cody Rhodes never shared the ring in a match during their time under the same company. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer made his debut for AEW by helping the three-time TNT Champion. Cody was being attacked by Team Taz at the 2020 Winter Is Coming event, which led to Sting hitting the ring. The two men then had promo segments together but didn’t compete in a match.

Right now, Cody is a free agent in wrestling, and it has been reported he will be returning to WWE. Vince McMahon apparently has big plans for the former AEW Executive Vice President. Meanwhile, Sting appeared in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, attempting to help his partner Darby Allin.

Wardlow recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast where he commented on Cody leaving the company as well. The AEW star claims that he owes the recently departed star a debt for what he did for his career.

“You know, I am just as surprised as everyone else,” he said. “I woke up to see the news, so I am still very much in the dark on the situation. But, I could speak on the situation for an hour straight, maybe longer. But for right now, without knowing too much detail, all I can say to them is thank you. They invited me into their hours, he invited me to his school to take a look at me, he made my dreams come true.

“I’ll never have a bad word to say about Cody, I’ve never had anything other than a positive interaction with him, and he legit made my dreams come true. I will forever be in his debt, and I will forever thank him, and be thankful for the opportunities he gave me.”

