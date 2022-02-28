Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and responded to AEW’s announcement on their upcoming Detroit debut.

AEW announced that they will debut in Detroit on Wednesday, June 29 at the Little Caesars Arena for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping.

Cody responded to the announcement and gave “BIG props” to former AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes and AEW Live Events & Touring Director Rafael Morffi, who spent almost 12 years with WWE and 5 years with TNA/Impact before joining AEW in June 2019.

“Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBrandiRhodes / @rmorfnyc for making Detroit finally happen. [pizza slice emoji],” Cody wrote.

Brandi responded and thanked Kulture City for helping she and Morffi start the conversations in Detroit, her hometown. She also commented on possibly wrestling in Detroit at some point.

“What a birthday treat it would have been! I’ve never wrestled in my home town. Last time with ROH my collarbone was broken. Perhaps it’s still in my future [thinking emoji] Detroit Fam…thank my fellow board members at @kulturec for helping me and Raf start the convos. Raf brought it home!,” Brandi wrote.

Brandi then added in a follow-up tweet, “Also…it’s nice to have a spouse that recognizes your work and accomplishments.”

Cody and Brandi left AEW earlier this month after their contracts expired. It’s still believed that Cody is headed back to WWE, while Brandi is not expected to join him there. There have been no updates on Cody’s future, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

