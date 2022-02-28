WWE commentator Corey Graves and his partner Carmella‘s brand new docuseries “Corey & Carmella” debuted on YouTube earlier today. The series looks at the personal lives of the couple outside of WWE.

On the latest episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Graves was joined once again by his girlfriend to discuss the upcoming release. One topic that they delved into, that also seems to be a centerpiece of episode one, was sex and how they wanted to be open about it in 2022.

“We [he and Carmella] had a discussion, god, two years ago. We were sitting by the pool I remember, and we were discussing like, ‘hey, what would we do after WWE, or if WWE wasn’t around?'” Corey Graves said. “We talked about something that was actually very important to us and talk about it probably a little too much on Bare With Us, is the sexuality aspect and how there’s still a stigma. People are ashamed to explore that aspect of their lives or their relationships.

“It’s 2022. Last night we were sitting watching a documentary about the Pam & Tommy thing, and what a mess that was, and how it genuinely shifted the world. But, Pamela Anderson didn’t do anything wrong. She had sex with her husband and they filmed it, but it genuinely, like, affected society. There’s been a ripple effect to this very day.”

Carmella added her own words to Corey Graves’ comments by insisting that people should be much more open about their sexuality.

“The thing that happened was Tommy Lee, no issues, they high-fived him ‘you’re cool’,” Carmella said. “But Pam, she was looked at in such a negative light, and that’s how it always is with women. That’s what we’re trying with our podcast. Yes, we talk about these things, I talk about these probably more than Corey. I joke around about it all the time. And people are like, ‘oh my gosh, she’s a freak.’

“It’s like, no, people talk about it, but nobody talks about it publically. So let’s put that out there and normalize it and let it be OK. You can still talk about these things and still be classy, still be from a good family and still be successful and do things with your life. It doesn’t mean that you can be one or the other. You don’t have to fit in just one box.”

Corey Graves also noted that his goal moving forward is to succeed where Edge and Lita failed with their “live sex celebration” on Monday Night RAW in 2006.

“I know what my goal is,” Corey explained. “My goal is to succeed where Edge and Lita failed. That’s just personally, that has nothing to do with anything of consequence.”

