WWE is running more pay-per-views on Saturdays this year. Commentator Corey Graves is among those who welcome the change from the traditional Sunday night start times. He says there are a number of benefits for him personally.

“Having the Rumble on Saturday has done wonders for my voice because rather than rolling from Sunday night into Monday, with half a voice, I had a full day to recover,” Graves told Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha. “So I actually feel pretty great.

“It was quite a long drive from St. Louis to Cincinnati (Sunday). I know, I fell asleep instantly, that was on the list of potential things to do and it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know when the last time I had a chance to sleep this much was’. So I was making the most of this opportunity.”

WWE held its SummerSlam pay-per-view on a Saturday night last August, and has gone on to hold Day 1 and Royal Rumble on Saturday nights this year. Corey Graves feels that fans are also enjoying the change. He feels the energy from the crowds has been better for the Saturday pay-per-views.

“I think having that day in between is great for everybody, to have a chance to recharge a little bit,” Graves explained. “The energy in both buildings (for Royal Rumble and SummerSlam) I’d say was marginally different and more loud.

“Because it’s almost like, ‘Hey everybody, we’re going out on Saturday night!’ So everybody kind of leaves it all on the table and is a little more rowdy on Saturday nights. So far I’ve loved it, I’m a big fan, big fan. It looks like we’re going to be doing it semi-regularly in the future. So that’s exciting.”

WWE announced its 2022 pay-per-view schedule last October. It includes five more shows on Saturday nights over the course of the rest of the year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]