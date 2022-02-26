During a recent interview with the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about his desire to become World Champion again and take down Roman Reigns in the process.

With Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns set to face off in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a title vs. title, winner takes all match, Drew stated that he’s putting his name atop the list as the next-in-line for a championship match afterward.

“Someone’s got to take down Roman, it’s only been about 93 years he’s had that title,” McIntyre stated. “If Brock doesn’t get the job done, I’ll be right there. I’d love to say I’m going to get myself into that match, but it was myself and Brock at the Royal Rumble. It was the last two, he got one over on me. He won the Rumble.

“Last time, I eliminated him and beat him for the title, I guess that puts us one apiece for Rumbles. If he beats Roman, I’ll be first in line there and if Roman happens to beat Brock, I’ll be first in line there. I’m getting that title. First things first, I’ve got to take out Corbin and Madcap.”

Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return from a neck injury last month at the Royal Rumble, finishing the match as the last man standing with eventual winner Brock Lesnar. Since returning, the 36-year-old has continued his feud with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin, defeating Moss at the Elimination Chamber in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It has been rumored that Drew will be facing Happy Corbin at this year’s Mania in Dallas, ending their long feud on the Grandest Stage of Them All. McIntyre spoke about what it was like to return so quickly after the injury and why he’s always had the “John Cena” approach to rehab.

“Shaking in their boots {Corbin & Moss},” McIntyre said, when asked about Corbin and Moss’ reaction to his return. “They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later, and I think everybody including the doctor was surprised it was so soon I was able to come back. I spoke about it on Smackdown last week. They told me, you know, ‘count the Rumble out. You’re not making that. WrestleMania is possible, but let’s just say it’s unlikely right now,’ and I went, ‘okay, Doc. No problem’.

“Went straight to working out and I’ve always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury I’ve ever had. I was like, ‘what’s the most I can do for the maximum benefit?’ They’re like, ‘well, you could come twice a day, six days a week but that would be crazy’. I went, ‘done’. So I did that rehab-wise twice a day, six days a week while working out on top of that, so it’s three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. And I saw the doctor a few weeks later and they were like, ‘alright, wow. You’re a cyborg’. There’s a reason I used to be called the Scottish Terminator.”

