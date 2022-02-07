In an interview with the WrestleTalk podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston addressed his recent issues with fellow AEW star Chris Jericho. Kingston revealed that his guard has been up in regards to Jericho since he first walked into AEW, and as he’s done on AEW questioned why Santana and Ortiz, his close friends and members of Jericho’s Inner Circle stable, haven’t seriously challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

“He texted me after my match with Cody, gave me some advice,” Kingston revealed. “I said ‘thank you.’ And that was it. But then I thought in my head, ‘what the f-ck does he want?’ Because that’s how the business is. You have to think like that. It doesn’t make you an ugly person, you’re just protecting yourself. You know what I mean? And I also thought about it like that because Santana and Ortiz, I hear you guys all the time and I hear other people and I hear the commentators. They’re the best, they could be the best tag team, they’re so smooth together, they’re this, they’re that together. They’re a great team. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, why aren’t they world tag team champion? Why haven’t they got shots?”

Eddie Kingston continued, suggesting that Jericho was also holding fellow Inner Circle star Jake Hager back as well, with only Sammy Guevara escaping unscathed.

“Why only Sammy?” Kingston questioned. “Jake Hager is an MMA fighter. Why is he not going for the World Championship? Because they all have to play second fiddle to Chris. The only one is Sammy, because him and Sammy have this, I don’t know if he sees something in Sammy that he had when he was the Lionheart or a thrill-seeker or whatever. You know what I mean? Maybe he’s a d-ckhead too. I don’t know. But that’s the thing, you know what I mean? And it’s the truth, I speak my truth, so take it or leave it. I don’t like Chris, I think Chris is a carny.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Please provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]