MLW star EJ Nduka recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the number of stars currently available free agents on the market right now. He admitted there is a lot available, but him being released in an early wave from WWE helped him in that sense.

“There’s a lot of talent in the free-agent pool right now, an incredible amount of talent,” he said. “And I will always say this, it was almost a blessing that I was released that early, in that first wave. Because like I say a lot of talent came afterward and I got an opportunity to work with MLW, and my career has just gone vertical. I’ve done War Chambers, I’ve been all around the world.”

EJ Nduka also does not believe that he would have had as many opportunities in his career if he’d stayed with WWE. Nduka praised how MLW has utilized him so far, stating the company recognizes his ability.

“I don’t think I would have gotten that opportunity had I been in the Performance Center,” he stated. “Because, there were just too many people, too many brains, there’s just too much going on. Whereas now in MLW, they recognize my talent, and they recognize my skill, and they’re giving me the opportunity to show the world.”

EJ Nduka then spoke about the fact that there have been a lot of releases within NXT. He pointed out that wrestlers give up a lot in order to take the opportunity to work for WWE. He even recalled his own personal journey, which led to him selling his own business.

“My heart goes out to a lot of those people,” EJ Nduka said. “Because as fans and people outside of the business, you don’t realize a lot of these people uproot their entire families. They have jobs, they have careers, they have things that they were doing before they got this opportunity. Then they come out there, some of them for a couple of months, and then they get released.

“It’s not anything against them, it’s just, at the time there’s nothing for them, or whatever the situation may be. But, it’s a big deal, man. We moved all the way from Southern California when we originally came over to Orlando. My wife had recently just graduated law school, I had a very successful medical spa business that I was doing. I ended up selling it to come chase this dream.”

