During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the recent news out of WWE that Cesaro has left the company after 11 years.

The Swiss Superman held several championships during his time with the company but was viewed by many as one of the more under-utilized wrestlers during his WWE tenure. Bischoff mentioned what he’s excited to see Cesaro do next and talks about why AEW could be his next landing spot.

“I’m more interested in why, why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE?” Bischoff said. “Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. He has all the goods, he’s got a great look, he’s good in the ring, he looks like a movie star. There’s a reason why he never made it to the top and I don’t know what that is, curious to find out.

“11 years in WWE, Cesaro’s made a boatload of money and I think it’s really interesting because as fans we’re all always talking about, debating who should be on top and who deserves it. You don’t deserve anything, you earn it based on any number of factors but for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top and didn’t make world champion money but he’s been making great money for 11 years. He may not want to wrestle anymore. [If he wants to wrestle], the obvious place is AEW, that’s where the money is.”

On this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Buddy Matthews made his shocking debut in AEW, joining forces with The House of Black. This signing adds to the big list of former WWE superstars turned All Elite Wrestlers in a short time span.

Eric Bischoff spoke about Tony Khan deciding to sign more and more talent to AEW and why he believes Cesaro becoming All Elite might not be the best move for him right now.

“This is going to sound like I’m taking a shot at AEW, I’m cheering them on believe it or not, but if I’m Cesaro and I’m looking at AEW, do I really want to go there right now?” Eric Bischoff stated. “I mean great you signed for big money and you’re going to be the new shiny object in AEW for a night and then after you make your debut, what happens, Christian? What happens, Jay Lethal? What happens? You go there and disappear after your first big debut and it’s not a bad thing, it is if you’re a talent and want to perform, but there is a lot of talent right now in AEW.

“A lot of talent. Not everybody is getting a lot of TV time, if you’ve been in WWE and you’re leaving because you just haven’t been able to break out of the pack and get that top guy push, what makes you think it’s going to be any different in AEW right now? Because it’s got such a crowded roster of top guys.

“Is Cesaro that guy that is going to be different than everybody else that’s come in over the last year? Maybe and if he is great, that would be a great move. If I’m Cesaro and Cesaro’s agent, I would go the [independent route]. Take a year and build your equity, build your stock in Japan, go to Europe, spend some time in the UK and do your own thing, go to Mexico, make a name for yourself, wait for the dust to settle on the AEW side a little bit and you’re not coming in as one of 25 people brought in as the next big surprise.

“Let the dust settle in and then take your shot, that makes sense to me, it all depends on what his goals are. If Cesaro wants to break through the middle, which is where he has been stuck for whatever reason, I’m not sure going to AEW is the best way to get out of that right now.”

