A new video, seen below, is giving fans of the WWE 2K video game franchise their first glimpse at an actual match between two characters.

Throughout the video, the developers explain the extensive changes they have made to the game system since taking a hiatus after 2K20. Displaying a virtual match of Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest on RAW, the devs did a deep dive into gameplay mechanics, as well.

You can see the full press release issued out this morning below:

2K today unveiled WWE® 2K22 Ringside Report #1, the first in an ongoing video series offering deep dives into the game’s features, mechanics, and more. The Ringside Report #1 video showcases WWE 2K22 gameplay and provides a closer look at some of the new advancements that make this iteration of the franchise Hit Different. Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Principal Designer Jason Vandiver, Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera, and Senior Designer Derek Donahue provide commentary as a full WWE 2K22 match plays out, pitting cover Superstar Rey Mysterio against emerging phenom Damian Priest in more than nine minutes of gameplay. Throughout the match, the Visual Concepts team highlights: New dynamic animations, only possible through the redesigned gameplay engine, on display from both Superstars in the ring. The Superstars feel more responsive and easier to control, and each move connects smoother and more precisely.

An overhauled lighting engine that showcases the extreme details of the Superstars, making them look hyper realistic.

Tweaked object physics allow for unexpected moments throughout the match. Kendo sticks fray with each hit, and tables and corner barricades break dynamically to create a more authentic match experience.

Strategic defensive commands which include blocking, dodging, and breakers. For more details on the latest innovations coming to WWE 2K22, check out the full Ringside Report #1. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022*. For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube. Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). *WWE 2K22 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle will be available March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8, 2022.

As we previously noted, WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase:

– Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

– Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

– Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

– nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

2K says players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card. For physical pre-orders of the Standard Edition, items will be redeemed in-game via a code provided in the box. The pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

You can see the new video below:

