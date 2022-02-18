Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency.

Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]

“Free. Today I am a free agent. Thankful for my time in WWE. A lot of memories. Being apart of the Gold and black NXT brand was amazing. Being on RAW, MANIA and so much more. For booking inquiries email me [email protected],” he wrote on Facebook.

Ryker also released a vignette on Instagram, indicating that he is now using the Gunner name he used before signing with WWE.

The former TNA Television Champion and TNA World Tag Team Champion posted the Instagram promo seen below and wrote, “This is Me……Reborn. At one time I sat amongst the wolves and yet I stuck to my beliefs. I will not conform. I AM BORN AGAIN. Gunner…… #DeathAndDefiance #WRESTLINGFORTHEFAITH #Gunner”

