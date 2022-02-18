Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker recently spoke with the Wrestling for the Faith podcast.

He reflected on one of his controversial posts on Facebook which was brought up following his pro-Donald Trump tweet. This one was about the Black Lives Matter movement, “I’ll sit here and say that Facebook post could have been worded completely different on my behalf.”

Jaxson Ryker then went on and spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement in more detail, giving his opinion of the movement.

“I’ll say this, I want to say Dr. Brown touched on it one time. I don’t know the numbers, and we can look this up and we can tweet this out when it happens. But the BLM movement, you’re talking about black lives here,” he said. “If you look at the number of African American black babies that are aborted per year, it is unbelievable. And this group supports abortion, it supports the murder of unborn children. So that there tells you something.”

The former Forgotten Sons wrestler then stated that people claimed he was a racist. However, he gave a variety of reasons from his past as to why he doesn’t think that is the case.

“I got called a racist, a bigot, just so many different things it blew my mind. First of all, I have a mixed half-sister, as a boy from the age of five to seven or eight, I lived in basically an all-black neighborhood. Some of my best friends in high school, blacks,” he added. “I have never once been the guy who on social media threw out an N-bomb, or even say that word. You know what I mean?”

Jaxson Ryker admitted that he saw other talent tweeting views which led to him deciding WWE might not be the right fit. Because of that, when it came to his eventual release from the company, he was at peace with that.

“There was certain talent who could go out on live TV and have the BLM logo on their trunks. Or certain talent who could tweet about pro-abortion views and all this stuff,” Ryker claimed. “So this is really where my stint with WWE, it’s like the spirit started to work within me to go, ‘maybe this isn’t for you. This company isn’t for you, so we are going to bide our time here.’ That’s when I really started praying, ‘Lord, when it’s time for the door to close, let this thing shut.’ And when it did in November, I was at peace about it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling for the Faith, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

