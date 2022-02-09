On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. was riding solo to discuss his time with the company. The particular topic of interest for this episode was his time riding on the WWE jet with Vince McMahon.

Freddie opened up about a moment that took place on the WWE jet, where Vince McMahon interrupted him while he was trying to relax.

“So, we’re flying to Cleveland,” Freddie explains. “I’m starting to relax a bit, and the plane is no joke. It’s work all the time. I mean, all the time. I remember once, I opened my laptop and I had downloaded one of Richard Pryor’s specials Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip, this was after his accident. He had been humbled big time.

“I opened it, I’m watching and about ten minutes in, and I feel this like firm thump on my shoulder. I turn around and Vince goes, ‘what are you doing?’ I go ‘what do you mean? I’m watching Richard Pryor.’ He goes, ‘Why? We’re watching WrestleMania.’ ‘Yeah, from last year man, I saw it.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but you’ve seen that too.’ ‘Yeah, this makes me laugh.’ He goes, ‘Come on, come watch WrestleMania.’ So I legit have to turn off my laptop and watch WrestleMania from a year ago with Vince. Nobody else was watching it, he’s just making me watch it.”

Following one of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s days off from flying on the WWE jet, he was immediately called into Michael P.S Hayes’ office about an urgent matter.

“Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes,” Freddie said. “He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’

“He goes, ‘well someone did, and I have to find out who.’ He’s not laughing when he says it, he’s p*ssed off. What kind of a job assignment is that? I’ve gotta find out who took a s**t on my boss’s plane. The freakin best agent in the company who comes up with the greatest finishes, at least when I was there, the fans favorite finishes were either Freedbird’s or Triple H’s, and usually it was a combination of both and it wasn’t anyone else’s, and he’s having to find out who took a poop on the plane.”

Freddie revealed that the culprit was never found by Michael P.S Hayes, but he did personally find out but did not disclose who it was.

