Full details have been announced for Mania Club’s 5th annual WrestleMania 38 tailgate party, which will take place in Dallas, Texas. The popular event is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties will be happening on both days of the annual show, on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. They will be located right outside of the AT&T Stadium.

The event will bring two days of all-you-can-drink beer and all-you-can-eat food. Pecan Lodge will be providing that, with brisket and pulled pork sandwiches on day one. Then on Sunday, there will be a street taco buffet with smoked brisket barbacoa, pulled pork, and shredded chicken.

Mania Club costs $150 per day, or a combination ticket can be purchased for $240. For those not wishing to drink alcohol, there is a lower price of $100 per day, or $190 for two. Children 12 and under cost $50, meanwhile, those under the age of five can attend for free. There is also hassle-free transportation to AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 38 can be added for $50.

The event’s location sees it return to where things all began back at WrestleMania 32. Co-founder Gary Fonseca reflected back on that during Mania Club’s press release for the event.

“We’re back where it all began,” he said. “We bought a barbecue and frozen burgers at Wal-Mart across the street and collected donations for Connor’s Cure in the parking lot at WrestleMania 32 and now putting on one of the most anticipated events of WrestleMania week. We’ve come a long way in a short time.”

Ashontay Owens is the other co-founder of the event. He spoke about being ready to see the wrestling fans come together for WrestleMania 38, and have a good time following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re ready to let loose. It’s no secret the past couple of years have been hard for everyone, but our community is nothing short of amazing,” he said. “We’ve set fundraising records the past two years and can’t wait to toast to this past year. We’re already excited to get started on next year’s campaign, but first, we’re going to party.”

ManiaClub recently hit their goal of $30,000, which was set at WrestleMania 37, having brought in over $100,000 in total. The party is set to be fun for people of all ages as well. They will feature a live DJ, games, giveaways, and the annual cosplay contest. This event encourages people to turn up dressed as various WWE Superstars, with the winner earning a grand prize.

The co-founders also spoke about what they personally enjoy about the events. They discussed how they see people return each year to the event, adding that they’re just happy to be part of the weekend.

“One of my favorite things is seeing how much fun the kids have with it.” says Fonseca, “It’s a joy to see memories made. We hear it all the time, people look forward to the tailgate as much as the actual show,” says Owens. “We have people coming back year after year with new faces joining too. The more people who love wrestling and hate cancer, the better.” Fonseca continues, “The show is the star; we’re just happy to do our part to make the spectacle even greater.”

Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman will be on-site for the parties, providing coverage on our social media channels.

