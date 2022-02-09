Free agent wrestlers Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux might have accidentally let it slip that there are plans for them to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Earlier this week, the pro wrestling couple took part in an autograph signing, where the host inquired if they were traveling to Atlantic City for Dynamite. As seen in the video below, the host of the event could be heard saying, “Maybe you’ll be in Atlantic City, who knows?”

While Kross brushed off the question, by staring at the camera, Bordeaux could be heard responding: “Oh, is that…?” Kross then immediately looked at his fiancé, prompting her to break into a laughter. As Bordeaux tried to hold back her laughter, Kross uttered the words “Holy s***” repeatedly.

As reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that the “huge signing” debuting on Dynamite will also set up a storyline for this week’s Rampage. The new signee will be debuting in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier against Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” Khan told Sports Illustrated. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

“It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite,” Khan added. “It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”

Besides Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, the likes of Keith Lee, Harry Smith, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Oney Lorcan are also free agents who could potentially debut for AEW. Former WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy are also free agents.

