Goldberg is set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship tomorrow at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, but the match won’t come without its questions.

As it currently stands, Goldberg is scheduled to work his final match on his contract with WWE and at 55-years-old, who knows if this could be the last match we ever see the former WCW Champion in. Adding fuel to that fire, Goldberg joined WWE After the Bell to talk about this being his last match on contract and what would happen if he were to be victorious in capturing the Universal Championship.

“I would not ride off into the sunset if I was victorious by any stretch of the imagination,” Goldberg said. “A champion’s responsibility is to be there on television and represent it to the nth degree. If I was victorious, I would not run out of here, I would not hold anybody up, I would not do anything like that because of what the business has given me, I’m not that guy anymore.

“It does present a very interesting predicament, shall we say. I try not to look past my current adversary, I’ll deal with that situation afterwards but for right now, this could be the last one and I’ve got to go out the right way. I’m going to try to break Roman’s face and every part of his body so I can be that Universal Champion.”

Continuing to talk about the lead up to his match with Roman Reigns, Goldberg mentioned how motivated he is to work without a match left on his contract but states why he ultimately doesn’t think this will be it for him.

“It’s quite motivating,” Goldberg said. “To be truthfully honest, my family won’t be there so do I want to go out like that? No, not at all. There’s a lot going through my mind in preparation for this, it’s been quite hard for me to keep my eye on the prize because I’ve been derailed mentally a few ways leading to this match but I take it one step at a time, I really do.”

During a previous episode of the podcast, Goldberg appeared again and talked about the current locker room in WWE and why he thinks some of the talent need to have thicker skin today. The WWE Hall of Famer continued to talk about what the future holds for him at 55-years-old and mentioned that he doesn’t want to be someone who holds any young talent back.

“It’s a conundrum man, it truly is,” Goldberg said. “When have you been there too long? I don’t want to tarnish anything, I don’t want to insult anybody, I don’t want to take a spot that’s not mine, but somebodies got faith in me and I need to reflect upon that and have faith in myself. This business, this life, especially during these times, it’s not hard to second guess yourself, your decisions. I ain’t gonna cry, I ain’t gonna play a fiddle, I’m not gonna go make an excuse, I’ve just got to be me. If there’s enough of me to still do what’s asked from me, then I’m still here, I ain’t going anywhere. It’s tough not to think about all of that leading up to tomorrow but I’m human man. It’s an interesting situation.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]