Just days before their clash at AEW Revolution, AEW World Heavyweight Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and the #1 contender, Adam Cole, will meet in a trios match. Cole will be alongside his teammates ReDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) to take on Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

As noted, we will also see another Casino Battle Royale to determine the third and final team in the AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way at Revolution.

On tonight’s Dynamite, O’Reilly fooled Matt Jackson into thinking he was injured and eliminated him to win the first battle royale. It will be interesting to see if The Young Bucks can pull out the victory to continue their budding rivalry with ReDRagon at Revolution.

You can see the card below:

“Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon

Casino Battle Royale to determine the remaining tag team facing Jurassic Express & ReDRagon at Revolution

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]