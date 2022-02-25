Wednesday on Twitter, AEW star Angelico tweeted that he would be making an announcement on Thursday regarding “rumors surrounding his career.” As it turns out, the announcement is health related and explains Angelico’s lack of presence on AEW TV.

Tweeting out late afternoon yesterday, Angelico revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus towards the end of 2021. However, he revealed that his recovery is going strong, posting a video of him balancing on an elaborate setup and that he should soon be returning to the ring.

“Official Announcement: unfortunately the bad news is I can confirm the rumors,” Angelico tweeted. “I suffered a torn ACL and meniscus at the end of 2021. The good news as you can see below, is that my recovery is well ahead of schedule and my return to the ring is just around the corner.”

Angelico’s last listed match for AEW took place on the December 14 episode of AEW Dark (taped December 3), where he wrestled and defeated Invictus Khash. During the match, Angelico appeared to suffer a leg injury, though it was never confirmed until his tweet today. A scheduled match between Angelico and Eddie Kingston later in the tapings was canceled as a result of the injury.

While he is unable to wrestle, Angelico was spotted at two AEW Dark tapings in January and February, accompanying TH2 partner Jack Evans for matches against Wheeler Yuta and Dante Martin. Neither match has aired yet as of this writing. Evans had also been MIA from AEW tapings, having only wrestled one match since losing a hair match against Orange Cassidy in September.

