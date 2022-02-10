After tension between the Inner Circle exploded on AEW Dynamite this week, Sammy Guevara has seemingly solidified his exit. The current TNT Champion was part of the faction from the start, but during Wednesday’s show, he walked out on the other members. While he didn’t officially quit, Sammy made it clear he would.

Right now, Chris Jericho is in a storyline with Santana & Ortiz, with the tag team believing the Inner Circle member has held them back. This is due to comments made from Eddie Kingston. To try to solve the issue, Jericho held an Inner Circle team meeting on Dynamite to try and air the problems.

However, that didn’t work. The situation escalated to the point where Sammy Guevara took his Inner Circle jacket off. He told them if things didn’t get sorted he would quit again. The Spanish God has continued to push this idea on social media. He simply shared an image of his jacket inside the ring, without any additional comments.

Next week Chris Jericho will be teaming with Jake Hager to battle Santana & Ortiz in an attempt to solve their dispute. But it remains to be seen whether or not Guevara will actually quit the Inner Circle. Or, if the faction will remain together at all. Later on in the show, Guevara appeared with his cards, making it clear he is focusing on whoever wins the ladder match at AEW Revolution. The winner of that encounter will earn a title shot against him.

During a recent interview with the WrestleTalk podcast, AEW’s Eddie Kington questioned why only Sammy gets title shots from the Inner Circle. He pointed out that there are other talented members inside the group, but they don’t get opportunities.

“Why only Sammy?” Kingston questioned. “Jake Hager is an MMA fighter. Why is he not going for the World Championship? Because they all have to play second fiddle to Chris. The only one is Sammy, because him and Sammy have this, I don’t know if he sees something in Sammy that he had when he was the Lionheart or a thrill-seeker or whatever.

“You know what I mean? Maybe he’s a d-ckhead too. I don’t know. But that’s the thing, you know what I mean? And it’s the truth, I speak my truth, so take it or leave it. I don’t like Chris, I think Chris is a carny.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]