A team meeting between top faction The Inner Circle has now been added to the card for next week’s AEW Dynamite. When Chris Jericho was announcing the segment, he emphasized that attendance is mandatory for all members of the faction.

Over the past several weeks, Eddie Kingston’s friendship with Santana and Ortiz has created some sort of rift between them and Jericho. Chris and Eddie don’t see things exactly eye-to-eye, and Ortiz and Santana are stuck in the middle of the feud.

Also previously announced, a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Title will be the main event for next week’s show. Lance Archer requested that he and Hangman Page have a Texas Deathmatch, which Hangman agreed to. However, Page was noticeably concerned upon hearing the stipulation was set.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer returned to AEW this past January, attacking Page in the wake of his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson. He was sidelined in November due to a concussion and neck injury he suffered during a match against Eddie Kingston.

You can see the current AEW Dynamite lineup below:

Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Hangman Page (c) vs. Lance Archer

Inner Circle Team Meeting

