Former WWE Superstar Sw3rve The Realest recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about how wrestlers are picking things up faster than ever. He noted that due to how accessible everything is, young wrestlers are able to adapt far quicker than previously.

“I was just talking to somebody about this recently, I was actually just talking to one of my mentors, Sami Callihan about this. Now, which you can honestly say across the entire genre of entertainment and sports, everybody has learned and picked up and grasped the style. A multitude of different styles at a younger age,” he said. “And gotten it early on than I have ever seen before. Sami would agree.

“You’re seeing Nick Wayne, at 16, just grasp the style already. The movements, the pacing, the timing, the techniques, and everything, it’s already there. It’s just the accessibility of what we are dealing with now, with like a YouTube, Facetiming and all the technology we can just access it, and everybody is adapting so much quicker, at a younger age.”

However, even though Sw3rve The Realest thinks people are learning wrestling quicker, there is a negative side. The Hit Row star believes the industry is missing the feeling, and making audiences connect to who the characters are.

“I feel like we are missing the feeling again. The feeling of, who we are, why we do what we do. And making the crowd and the audience watching at home feel something about you and who you are, while performing at the rate that you do. Which is a really hard balance, it’s a really difficult balance to perfect. There’s very few people that perfect it.”

Sw3rve The Realest went on to talk about that in more detail. He says young talent are now not afraid to go after top spots, and that the storytelling is great. But it is just a case of talent not understanding who they are yer, which he says comes with time.

“You have 16-year-old Nick Wayne’s, and you have Blake Christian’s, and all these young guys, they are not afraid. They’re coming at like the Will Ospreay’s, who just main evented the Tokyo Dome. They’re coming at the Matt Cardona’s, who’s been at WrestleMania and performed year in, year out. They are coming at these guys, that’s what I am noticing. The storytelling is great, honestly, that’s not the problem. It’s just the feel, the understanding of who you are and why you’re doing what you’re doing. But, that comes with growth and time, though, and experience.”

