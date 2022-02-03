AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report and revealed how she really wants to face veteran talent Serena Deeb.

Cargill said she wants to face all-comers from the AEW women’s division, but Deeb is the one person everybody wants to wrestle, and Cargill is ready for her.

“I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestling styles and I can use that to get better,” Cargill said. “However, the one person that everybody wants to wrestle, and that I want to wrestle, is Serena Deeb. I mean, she’s The Professor. I just think being in the ring with her is a privilege as it is and I want to work with her so bad. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready.”

It was noted that Cargill’s main priority in AEW right now is defending the TBS Title as the inaugural champion, she she does have her eye on the top prize – the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker.

“I want to go for the world title,” she said. “But that’s gonna take time and right now, I’m just focused on just getting better in the ring, getting my time in, getting more comfortable and just opening up and being more of myself with my character. So that’s what I’m looking forward to right now.”

Cargill continued and said she’s really focused on herself and having better matches, but is also interested in working outside of AEW.

“I’m really focused on myself,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having better matches with my co-workers. I’m looking to work outside of AEW as well when that time comes. I’m looking forward to just being around.”

Besides the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021, Cargill remains undefeated in her 25 AEW matches that have aired. She will defend her title against Julia Hart on this week’s AEW Rampage. You can click here for spoilers from last night’s Rampage taping.

