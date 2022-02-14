Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker recently spoke with the Wrestling for the Faith podcast. He reflected on his controversial tweet in support of Donald Trump from the Summer of 2020. This led to him being taken off television and saw several of his previous social media comments being spotlighted by fans.

“That was just my tweet to show my support. The funny thing is prior to that, lord I was looking through some history of things, I would tweet or Instagram certain things about Donald Trump. But for some reason that day, I had tweeted about him before, to me there was nothing wrong with that tweet. There was no racial undertone, there was no jabs,” he said. “There was nothing but me saying God Bless America, and thankful for the President Of The United States that we had at the time.”

When it comes to the tweet that he made, Jaxson Ryker doesn’t believe he did anything incorrect. He said, “I can see if there is something wrong with that tweet. But in my eyes, I said nothing wrong, and that’s where I stand on it.”

Jaxson Ryker also reflected on how people reacted when the tweet went live. He admitted that his phone blew up and led to death threats to himself and his family. People even shared out his address, which led to claims that his home would be burnt.

“I am sitting on my couch and within a matter of 15 minutes, my phone starts to just blow up,” he said. “I start to get random phone calls from random numbers and I am like, ‘what’s going on?’ My wife goes, ‘what’s going on with your phone?’ Literally, it was like the end of the world had happened. Within the matter of an hour or so I am getting death threats, I am getting cell phone calls.

“If I can number the amount of voicemails that came over my phone for that time, for at least a good week, well over one hundred. Voicemails, people threatening my family, my address within a matter of an hour or so was tweeted out. My new address. People said they were going to come to burn down my house.”

