During an AdFreeShows exclusive interview with Jim Ross, the AEW commentator spoke about the recent news that Cody Rhodes has departed from AEW.

Having been one of the cornerstone pieces in creating All Elite Wrestling, many AEW superstars have shown their respect to the former TNT Champion as he transitions to the next chapter in his life. Ross joined that group by wishing Cody well and talking about where he thinks the son of Dusty will end up.

“I hope that he does well, I’m assuming he’s going to WWE but I don’t know, haven’t talked to him. ” Ross said. “Things change, life is that way and I just hope he does well and I’m sure if he’s going to WWE, where else would he go after leaving AEW, that he’ll do some wrestling and probably do some administrative work. Talented kid, I’ve known him since he was born and I just hope he does well and he’s happy. Being happy is really important.”

It’s been heavily rumored that Rhodes will end up in WWE, with rumors of Vince McMahon reportedly having big plans for the 36-year-old. It was also reported that Rhodes is set to visit the WWE Performance Center this week to film footage for his return.

Continuing to speak about Cody, Jim Ross revealed which match he believes was Cody’s best in AEW.

“His match with his brother Dustin,” Ross said. “I thought that was one of the best matches of the year on anybody’s promotion. Personally, as a broadcaster, I really enjoyed calling it because they brought really gritty emotion to the process. He clearly had a lot of really good matches, there’s no doubt but I don’t know if there was one that was more dramatic or better or more emotional than the match that he had with Dustin.”

