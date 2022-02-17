As a guest on the JMart and Ramon Podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about his status with AEW and how he’d like to end his career with the company. Ross mentioned how he loves what he’s doing for AEW despite hitting 70-years-old in January.

“My contracts up soon and I’m not looking to go anywhere,” Ross mentioned. “But nonetheless, I’m 70, I’ve got to be realistic at some point my crazy a** life cause I haven’t been. If my late wife were here she’d say amen to that because he’s a character. I’m loving what I’m doing, still fun for me guys. As long as you keep that element in your place of work, you’re alright, you’re doing good.”

“I can damn sure call a wrestling match because that’s what I love to do. At my age, I’m a widower, my life is occupied by only a small handful of things. One of them is broadcasting a pro wrestling match, as crazy as that sounds. It’s a great little company to be with, we’re growing exponentially, Tony Khan is a genius.”

At the end of last year, Jim Ross dealt with skin cancer on his ankle that left him off AEW television for several weeks. On the final AEW Dynamite of 2020, the Hall of Fame announcer was able to return and has been calling matches since then for the company while still managing his condition. Ross mentioned what it meant to him to comeback to AEW after dealing with such a difficult condition.

“Every Wednesday night I get to relive my childhood,” Ross mentioned. “I appreciate it a lot more than I did in December, believe it or not.”

Continuing to speak about his love for wrestling and working for AEW, Jim Ross jokingly talked about his commentary partner Excalibur and the mask he wears every time he commentates. JR mentioned the first time he ever met Excalibur and saw him wearing the mask to do commentary.

“I don’t get it, I really don’t,” Ross stated. “When we were doing our first walkthrough I said ‘You work with a mask on?’ Somebody told me it was kind of a big deal, so okay I respect his gimmick but I don’t understand why he’s doing it. He’s very very bright, always the smartest guy in the room, and does a great job there but yeah, the mask, I don’t get it. But yanno, I don’t get getting up after two or three Tope El Suicida [dives]. There’s a difference in philosophy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jmart and Ramon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

