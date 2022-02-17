In an interview with GQ, WWE star John Cena revealed how he was repackaged as a rapper in 2002, when he was just starting out on the WWE main roster.

While he went into further detail about how his character evolved from that, John Cena also detailed when WWE management first noticed him rapping, who suggested he try the gimmick and how, according to Cena, he was close to being fired prior to adopting it.

“A bunch of my peers were freestyling on the back of an overseas tour bus, and I usually never join that peer group but I decided to join in,” Cena said. “Everybody was impressed, including some decision-makers in the front of the bus. One being the daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon. She asked if I wanted to play that persona on TV.

“I was about to be fired, so as a last chance I said, ‘sure.’ I didn’t just rhyme, I tried to embrace as much hip hop culture as I possibly could, and that kind of started this whole thing. The WWE version of John Cena has changed tremendously over the years. And for the last decade I would say he has been a character with a cornerstone value system of virtue.

“And a lot of times, audiences now want to get behind a character who is flawed, like Peacemaker, who isn’t completely steadfast in his value system, and doesn’t completely operate for hustle, loyalty, and respect and the foundation of pure virtue.

“People want more depth than a character arc. In the WWE we are just playing a role, but I kind of do this for all of roles, whether it be Peacemaker or John Cena or whatever. I have to try to look within myself and take moments from my actual life and see how I felt and try to put that into a character. I’m not exactly someone who kicks in your front door and rips through your house in jean shorts and a T-shirt, ready to throw my hat at your parents and ask you to a last man standing match, but I know what it means to be excited.

“And if I need to conjure up an emotion of, let’s say, sadness, I look back on my life and remember when I was sad and hopefully find some sort of emotion I can grasp onto and then put it into ‘why would my reflection of this person think they’re upset?'”

John Cena later transitioned out of the rapper character for a more heroic one, and he has continued to portray that role on WWE TV, to a sometimes polarizing response, ever since. Cena talked about taking on the role for two decades.

“It takes a certain type of individual to go out there and play your hit song every night for two decades,” Cena said. “There are decisions I can make, but I don’t make. ‘Okay, now John Cena’s gonna be a bad guy.’ I don’t make that choice, then I can be like ‘okay, I’m never gonna be a bad guy. How can I nuance a virtuous character?’ Would it have been great to be able to mess with the flaws of WWE John Cena? Oh my goodness, I think there is another 10 years of story in there, but it’s not my choice. I don’t run the company.”

