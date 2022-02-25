Impact Wrestling and NJPW Strong star JONAH is the latest to be added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event.

Barnett announced on Twitter, “Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport is known for bringing out the heavy and superheavyweights and this man intends to shake the earth with his power. The mountain known as JONAH is coming to fight in #Bloodsport 8. #BloodSport8 Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV”

JONAH commented on his upcoming appearance at Bloodsport 8.

The former WWE NXT star tweeted, “IT’S HAPPENING.”

JONAH joins already announced Jon Moxley, Minoru Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher, Biff Busick, and Janai Kai. As of this writing, no matches have been announced.

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The event is streaming only on FITE. Results of last year’s event, Bloodsport 7, are available here.

Below is the announcement:

