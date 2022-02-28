One of AEW’s newest signings Keith Lee was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his WWE release. The former NXT and North American Champion was let go by the company at the start of November alongside a number of others. He admitted that backstage, everyone was positive towards him. This is why the news came as a surprise.

“I don’t think that I ever had a plan. I wasn’t prepared, I didn’t expect the very sudden change because as much as a lot of people didn’t like what I was doing at the time, in terms of fandom, every meeting in the back and to my face was very positive,” Keith Lee revealed. “It would have been extremely hard to predict any changes going on in my life that were of the magnitude that did happen.”

Keith Lee also reflected on how he felt at that moment. He doesn’t feel like there was any stress despite the situation he was in, instead, the Limitless One was calm about things.

“I think that when it happened, I was extremely calm,” he stated. “I don’t think that it was because I had any sort of plan. It was more so that I had a lot of confidence, and even with sudden changes occurring and things of that sort, I was confident that one way or another, I would figure out what I needed to do to move forward and continue doing what I love to do.”

Keith Lee has since debuted in AEW, defeating Isiah Kassidy in a singles match. This victory saw him qualify for the Face Of The Revolution ladder match at the upcoming Revolution PPV. Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow are also confirmed for that bout.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]