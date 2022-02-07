In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, former WWE star Killer Kross, who wrestled as Karrion Kross for the promotion, discussed a much talked about segment between himself and Adam Cole that took place in June of 2021.

The segment featured Cole, who has since signed with AEW, running down Killer Kross in a worked shoot-style promo, statements he’d later reiterate on other WWE programming. According to Killer Kross, the whole segment was scripted by WWE, intended to play to Cole’s strengths and to help add him to an upcoming Fatal Five-Way match for Kross’ title.

“Regarding our promo, the night before we had received a script,” Kross said. “So everything that he said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. And he’s a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up did our job that day like we would do any other day. He’s always been the fourth wall promo guy and they thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal 5-way match, which is what we went to.

“If I recall, they were booking him, I don’t know, 50/50 booking after he had dropped the title to Keith. And how it was explained to me was, they wanted me to go up to the main roster with clean kills on everybody and time just wouldn’t afford it.

“So they thought ‘how can we get the best guys of NXT into one match, where Kross can go over and kill these guys?’ And in this business, you know, you can’t just run people over all month in promos and tag matches and stuff, then kill them clean in the Pay-Per-View. They get nothing. So I think the idea behind was to let them get their licks in prior to the Pay-Per-View and then they just get smashed, and beat, and yeah. That was basically the idea behind it. He needed to look strong in the promo and they’re playing on the fourth wall stuff and that’s basically it.”

You can watch the full interview below.

