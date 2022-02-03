In an appearance on a Highspots Sign It Live with fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux, Killer Kross talked about his time working with Kyle O’Reilly in WWE’s NXT brand as Karrion Kross. Killer Kross and O’Reilly, who now works for AEW, worked together in the NXT Championship picture during the spring of 2021, and Kross revealed O’Reilly was who he originally envisioned dropping the title to.

“No, I don’t think Kyle O’Reilly is underrated,” Kross said. “We were always talking about like it’s not up to us, but if like, if ideally, we wanted to lose the belt to anyone, we were actually hoping it was going to be Kyle O’Reilly because it would’ve complimented his story arc.

“He was supposed to be the one that kind of broke out of Undisputed. We were building in that direction. We just would have been cool. Like they had me undefeated for, you know, like over a year and for me to put him over clean to pass off all the momentum, I think that would have been the best-case scenario in our opinion.”

Killer Kross was also asked another AEW talent; HOOK. The son of Taz has taken the wrestling world by storm over the last several months and Killer Kross is a big fan of the budding star.

“HOOK’s a great wrestler,” Kross said. “I like HOOK. HOOK’s bad-ss. Send HOOK every week.”

