While AEW star Kyle O’Reilly is currently on paternity leave following the birth of his first child, he’s still thinking about what teams he and reDRagon teammate Bobby Fish would like to face once he returns. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Kyle O’Reilly revealed which tag teams in AEW he and Fish hope to take on in the future.

“The Young Bucks are a team that Bobby and I have literally fought all over the world,” O’Reilly said. “It’s been a few years since that’s happened, so of course, that’s going to happen. The Lucha Brothers. FTR is another rematch. We did one in NXT where we had really great chemistry with those guys. In the same vein, similar philosophies and similar styles, just a hard-hitting, vigorous wrestling style, I guess. I’d love to take that match back. There are so many great tag teams there, there really are. Who knows? Are Bryan and Moxley going to be a tag team now? We don’t know.”

Kyle O’Reilly also took the time to praise Tony Khan, both for his work ethic and how he handled O’Reilly’s growing family situation. He told Paquette he was looking forward to showing Khan what he can bring to the table once he returns to AEW programming.

“You can tell that he really, really cares about this,” O’Reilly said. “For a guy that has so much going on with AEW, with the Jaguars, with Fullham, the guy is working so much. And for him to still give me the time of the day and genuinely look me in the eyes and give me a straight-up answer, and be enthused about me and my family growing, and for him to genuinely care about that, that’s pretty special. When you have a boss like that, you want to go to war for them. So I’m very motivated to get back in there.

“I’ve only had one match, so I feel I haven’t even scratched the surface in showing him what I can bring to the table. I look forward to showing him he made the right call in bringing me over.”

