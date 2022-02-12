Kylie Rae announced this morning that she will be missing tonight’s NWA Powerrr Trip pay-per-view due to a concussion.

She tweeted, “Thank you for the kind messages. Took a pretty nasty bump last night and suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, I won’t be cleared to perform at @nwa & @ZeloWrestling this weekend 😢. Wishing you all a great show. I’ll be there in spirit. 💛 Have fun & Be safe.🙏🏼”

NWA did comment on the news, tweeting, “Get Well soon, friend.”

Kylie Rae was originally going to face Chelsea Green at Powerrr Trip. She signed with the National Wrestling Alliance on June 6, 2021.

She will also be missing an indie event on Sunday, where she was going to face Trisha Adora.

NWA Powerrr Trip is taking place at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Below is the line-up as well as Kylie Rae’s announcement:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

* NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather

* The OGK vs. The Fixers

* I Quit match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

* 2-out-of-3 falls: Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus

* Cyon, Matthew Mims, Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman vs. Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett

* “Da Pope” Elijah Burke vs. Mike Knox

