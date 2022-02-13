WWE Hall Of Famer Lita talked with Esquire Middle East ahead of the Elimination Chamber event. She will be stepping into the ring to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship on the show next Saturday in Saudi Arabia. It will be her first time performing in the country, and she claimed it is an honor to do so.

“I am so excited. I love new experiences in life,” Lita revealed. So I never thought that I would be able to go to that region of the world and to go, like, as a guest. You know, not just somebody who is going to have a backpack and wander around. So to go as a guest and to be a part of something that is so culturally important, where there’s so much female representation on this show.

“The first time we are having this huge Elimination Chamber match over there. It just feels so, like, ‘how is this my life?’ I just feel so honored to be part of it. And I did just get news that Becky and I are the first women on a billboard over there advertised for the event. I was excited from the second they said, ‘do you want to challenge Becky?’ but it just keeps getting more exciting. How is this real life? I feel so honored to be part of it.”

Lita also revealed she has spoken with members of the women’s roster who have been to Saudi Arabia before. They told her it was a powerful experience, and the former Women’s Champion is excited to keep the progress going.

“Speaking to the women that have been able to wrestle over there, they’ve said it’s a really powerful experience because you see in the eyes of the women that are there watching that they never thought they’d be able to see two powerful women go at it and be at an event like this. So to keep that progress, I am so honored.”

