Lita is one of only four women in WWE history who can say they had a one-on-one match against Chyna. Lita challenged Chyna for the company’s women’s championship at Judgement Day 2001. Chyna had just won the title at WrestleMania X-7.

“I just remember Chyna, when they had introduced her working with women,” Lita told Ring The Belle. “Of course, she was not happy about that because she was like, ‘What? I kicked the guys’ asses, you know?’ And then Ivory was a bit of the segway into me. And we were close. So she was like, ‘Alright, well, I want to keep kicking guys’ asses, but if I am going to play with the women, I’m glad it’s you’.

“And so we had a three Pay-Per-View program that was slated. So this match, we wanted to intentionally just give a taste and have it be entertaining enough to have people see more. But, I was also given advice separately that, you know, not in relation to this match, don’t hold back. Because you might not get another opportunity. So it’s like, make the most of everything opportunity you have, whatever that is. A job interview, a relationship, like whatever it is. Make the most of the opportunity.”

Lita’s match against Chyna turned out to be their first-and-only singles match. It was also Chyna’s last match before she left what was then the World Wrestling Federation.

Lita says she and Chyna had mutual respect for one another, despite them not regularly working together in the ring.

“We had Debra, we had Terri Runnels in the locker room, we had Trish,” Lita recalled. “She had started to train when she got on board, she was hired for being a fitness model. So I think that Chyna, from having gone to Killer Kowalski’s school, and come up through the hard way, basically, I think there was a little bit of an instant respect knowing that I’d come up through the indies.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ring The Belle with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

