WWE Hall Of Famer Lita recently spoke with Esquire Middle East ahead of the Elimination Chamber. However, before returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, she was given an offer by AEW. Ultimately, she decided to turn down the contract and returned to work for Vince McMahon.

Lita revealed why she ended up coming to that conclusion, despite being a fan of Tony Khan’s company.

“I mean, AEW is doing exciting stuff and it has new life in the industry,” she said. “Any time there’s competition, it’s good, it revives the industry, whatever that is. So, when they reached out to me, I did consider it. I was like, ‘well we can talk, I am interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff.’ But, ultimately, upon talking to them, it just made me go, ‘but I have all these things already, with my home that I have known for 20 years, with the people that I have worked with for 20 years.’”

Lita then went on to reveal what she said to AEW when turning down their offer. The former Women’s Champion stated that she would watch their product. However, for her, a move to join the company wasn’t the right fit at that time.

“Basically, I gave them my blessing,” Lita stated. “I said, ‘I will watch you, and support you, and I want you guys to do great. But this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now.’”

Lita returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble this year, lasting over 10 minutes before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. The Hall Of Famer has since stuck around though. Lita will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at Elimination Chamber later this month.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Esquire Middle East with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

