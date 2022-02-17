Nearly a year after her appearances in AEW, Japanese wrestling star Maki Itoh will be forced to take time off. The Tokio Joshi Pro-Wrestling star, who is the current TJPW International Princess Champion, will miss the next two TJPW shows after she tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced on Twitter and on DDT Pro’s website. The TJPW and DDT promotions are alligned under the CyberFight banner, and both promotions have a loose partnership with AEW.

Maki Itoh was one of several names who will miss time due to COVID-19 or for being in close contact. Princess of Princess Champion Miyu Yamashita will also be off the next two shows due to a positive test, while other TJPW roster members Nodoka Tenma, Raku and Rika Tatsumi have been pulled for being in close contact.

While she is best known in Japan for her work in TJPW, Maki Itoh gained notoriety in the United States last year when she appeared in the Japanese bracket of AEW’s Women’s Eliminator Tournament. Despite being eliminated in the first around by eventual winner Ryo Mizunami, Itoh received a positive response from fans and would ultimately come to the US in March to briefly work in AEW. Her last match for the promotion was in the main event of the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where she lost to Riho.

Maki Itoh is in her second reign as International Princess Champion, having defeated Hikari Noa on January 4. She successfully defended the championship for the first time on February 11, defeating Yuki Kamifuku in singles action.

You can see TJPW’s tweet on the situation below.

