It has now been a week and a half since Cody Rhodes left AEW, and the speculation continues to grow over his next move. Now Cody’s good friend, GCW and Impact star Matt Cardona, is weighing in.

In an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Matt Cardona stated that he doesn’t know what Cody is going to do, but whatever the decision is, it will be cool to see.

“If it makes him happy, that’s all that matters, right?” Cardona asked. “I mean Cody is a great friend of mine. I do not know what’s going on. Everybody’s trying to speculate and I’m definitely not going to ask him because I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know. Let’s let this play out.

“I’m also a wrestling fan at heart. So as a wrestling fan it’ll be cool to see, right? But wherever he ends up, it’s going to be cool to see. That’s what’s so great about this. And if he goes back to AEW and this is all a big work, that’s fine too. So I’m just along for the ride when it comes to that.”

Regardless of whether Cody goes to WWE or somehow winds up back in AEW, don’t expect Matt Cardona to be following in his footsteps. While he would entertain offers from either side, returning to either AEW or WWE isn’t something Cardona has in mind.

“My goal right now is not ‘aw man, what do I got to do to get back in WWE or get in AEW,'” Cardona said. “No. Not at all. I love what I’m doing right now. You know, 10 years ago with my YouTube show, I think I proved, no, I know that I proved that hard work, the internet, social media, whatever, that you can change your position in a major company.

“I proved that 10 years ago and I opened up, before there was a Forbidden Door, I opened up that door for so many people to create their own opportunities. Now 10 years later, I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler. If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]