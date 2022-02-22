It has been one week since Cody Rhodes announced his departure from AEW, leading to speculation that he would soon be returning to WWE. That news is quite alright with WWE announcer Pat McAfee, though he had some jokes at Rhodes’ expense.

McAfee commented on the Rhodes rumors on today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, referencing AEW and WWE NXT’s battle during the Wednesday Night Wars.

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess. Who cares dude?!” McAfee joked. “Him and his little friends started something, it was terrible. We actually went head to head on Wednesday, we beat them a couple different times. Who cares dude? To hell with Cody Rhodes. Now people are going to think I’m starting an angle with Cody Rhodes.”

After laughing off his opening salvo, Pat McAfee made it clear he is very excited about Rhodes return to the WWE. He also joked about Rhodes perhaps returning as Stardust, alluding to one of the reasons Rhodes initially left WWE in 2016, an event that helped lead to AEW’s formation in 2019.

“I’m actually pretty pumped if Cody’s coming back,” McAfee said. “Obviously a massive name in sports entertainment. If he’s coming to Smackdown, I’m excited about it. Cody Rhodes is going to be cool though in WWE. Put him back as Stardust (laughs)! Seeing what he’s done in AEW and seeing what he was doing in WWE, I can see why he maybe wanted to (leave WWE). But if he’s back, he’s back. I’m excited about it.”

