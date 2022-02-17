Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, hosted by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he reflected on pitching the Edgeheads storyline. This saw him and Brian Myers work alongside the Rated R Superstar, and he admitted they emailed him to request it.

“I have pitched literally hundreds of ideas, but I will say some of them have gone through and some of the ones that have changed my career. For instance, like the Edgehead story was our idea, where we would be Edge’s Edgeheads. So two guys that looked like Edge and we would be hidden under the ring,” he said. “And we’d hide there and then Undertaker thinks he is beating up Edge, but it’s this other Edge. Then Batista thinks he is beating up Edge, but it’s another Edge. Then the real Edge comes out and f**ks them both and wins the belt. That was our pitch.

“The problem was Adam was out with an injury, and we didn’t know him. We debuted and he was still out, so we had to ask for his email address and then email him. Because we needed his approval, and he was super cool. He could have said, ‘f**king no,’ because we were nobody’s, he didn’t need us because he was already a top guy.

“But if he didn’t take a chance on us, we were doing the Major Brothers thing, we would probably have gotten fired in six months because we were doing nothing. Sitting in catering every day and then Edge took us under his wing, and the next day we were going on this six-month run beating up The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels or Batista. But if Edge didn’t say yes, it wouldn’t have happened.”

When it comes to pitching ideas in WWE, Matt Cardona spoke about a lesson he learned late in his career. He admitted it was important to pitch directly to Vince McMahon, and skip the writers.

“I learned, and I learned it a little too late in my career, f**k these writers,” he claimed. “If you want something done, you’ve got to go to Vince. Because a lot of these writers are too afraid to pitch an idea to Vince. So, I would just go and talk to Vince, and if he said no, at least I know the answer is no.”

Matt Cardona also reflected on a pitch he had that got denied by WWE. This would have seen him fired by the company, allowing him to work on the indies and then return. This actually ended up in the script in a different fashion but never happened.

“One thing I pitched was something where I would get fired and then start doing like indies and stuff like that, and then come back. There was more to it than that,” Matt added. “But, that’s something I actually pitched to Vince, and he seemed to like it. He just threw me off to some other writer. So, maybe he didn’t like it and he knew I was going to go in circles.

“But then it got to a point where it was actually got into a script where the GM would fire me. But I was like, ‘no, I don’t want to get fired by the GM, I want to get fired in real life.’ I got fired in real life, but it’s not part of the storyline.”

