Matt Hardy continues to hint at a potential AEW arrival for his brother Jeff Hardy, this time via jokes in a social media argument with Private Party and AHFO member Isiah Kassidy.

The “spat” began after Matt Hardy said he would be watching AEW Dark: Elevation tonight very closely to see if the AFHO’s Nuevo Presidente, Andrade El Idolo, could get more out of the “underachieving” Private Party. Kassidy took offense to the comment, going on to claim that maybe Jeff Hardy would have been a better leader for Private Party instead of Matt.

“Underachieving??? Lol,” Kassidy tweeted. “I bet if we had your brother leading us, we would’ve BEEN Tag Team Champions by now. Tune into AEW Dark Elevation tonight thou 100%.”

This then prompted Matt Hardy’s joke, with Hardy claiming that Private Party would’ve been released, much like Jeff Hardy was from WWE, if he had been leading Private Party all this time. Kassidy has yet to respond as of this writing.

“Nah, dawg,” Hardy tweeted. “If that was the case, your asses would’ve been released too.”

As stated, Private Party can be seen tonight on AEW Dark: Elevation, teaming with Andrade, The Butcher (making his first appearance since Novemeber) and The Blade to take Baron Black, Carlie Bravo, Chandler Hopkins, Jameson Ryan and “The Captain” Shawn Dean in a ten man tag. For those wondering, Jeff Hardy’s noncompete clause following his release from WWE expires in March.

