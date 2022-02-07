For several weeks now, AEW star Matt Hardy has provided numerous updates regarding his brother, Jeff Hardy, following his release from WWE. On his latest Twitch stream Monday, Matt Hardy again went through the situation, once again confirming that Jeff Hardy was offered a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame once his drug test came back negative.

“It took them several weeks and they had to kind of jump through some hoops to get his drug test results back,” Hardy said. “Obviously negative. He has passed every drug test he’s had while he’s been there. The issues that he had in the past were with alcohol and he hasn’t had those in quite a while. So everything is on the up and up for Jeff.

“And then they did realize they jumped the gun a little bit whenever they released him before they got these drug test results back. And it’s strange because they waited weeks, and they really had to go after these drug test results to get them back. Because I guess they knew it wasn’t going to paint them in the best light. But longest story short, they offered him to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.”

Matt Hardy also gave more info as to why Jeff Hardy turned down WWE’s offer. According to Matt, Jeff Hardy asked whether Matt Hardy would be inducted with him, and upon being told no due to Matt’s AEW status, promptly declined.

“Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?'” Hardy said. “And he said ‘well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no.’ He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Matt Hardy's Twitch and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

