On his Monday Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy talked about his former promotion, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling potentially having a working relationship. It was reported that the two sides were in talks of a partnership last year that ultimately didn’t come to pass, and Matt Hardy attributed the two sides not coming together due to how tricky it is to work with a company like WWE.

“They (WWE) were willing to actually work with New Japan for a little bit for Bryan Danielson when they were trying to re-sign him,” Hardy said. “That was one of his conditions, he wanted to be able to go to work with New Japan and whatnot. You know the whole scenario. I don’t know. They’re open to doing it. The thing is with those guys, I think it’s pretty much their way or no way. So sometimes it’s tricky working with WWE.”

Continuing on the subject of WWE, Matt Hardy talked about how WWE runs things like a business, which to him explains some of the decisions in terms of releases WWE has made over the past year. He believes WWE doesn’t put personal feelings on the table, and that to them it’s strictly business.

“When people think they do stuff like because they feel bad, from the heart, that’s not how they do things in WWE,” Hardy said. “They do stuff based on business and business alone now. Especially with the Nick Khan guy that’s there now. He is a businessman, he is running it like a business. I’m sure they’d say ‘I hope this doesn’t hurt your feelings, this is strictly business.’ I’m sure that’s what they would tell someone. And you have to understand if you’re going there now. They’ll let somebody go in a heartbeat. They don’t care. Personal feelings aren’t on the table. It’s strictly business there. That’s how it is. Bottom line.”

