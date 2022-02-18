Major League Wrestling announced tonight that Lio Rush is set to return to the promotion soon.

Rush has been added to MLW Kings of Colosseum, which is May 13 at the 2300 Arena. Below is MLW’s full announcement about the former MLW Middleweight Champion’s return.

Lio Rush is returning to Major League Wrestling and has been added to MLW Kings of Colosseum on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping. On tonight’s episode of FUSION (watch), news broke that the “Man of the Hour” Lio Rush is returning to MLW. MLW can now confirm Lio Rush will be in action Friday, May 13 in South Philadelphia. Get your tickets at MLW2300.com now. Fighting athlete. Musician. Artist. Influencer. Lio Rush is a new wave renaissance man. A force unlike any other in the sport, Rush is a human GIF generator, awing fans and overwhelming opponents with his innovative arsenal. A wrestling prodigy, Rush emerged in the sport in his teenage years, rapidly ascending to the international stage by his early 20s. Now in his mid 20s, Rush has transcended into pop culture. When not in the ring, Rush can be found recording music or working on projects with some of today’s hottest artists. In 2021, Rush defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship, enjoying a reign that ended after several months in a highly anticipated rematch against the “Young GOAT”. Now the stage is set for the reemergence of one of the sport’s most outspoken and outrageously talented athletes in Major League Wrestling. Get your tickets exclusively at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Lio Rush’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expired on Monday, February 14, 2022. Rush had signed with AEW in September 2021. He previously appeared with the company in May 2020 as the Joker in the Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royale.

He has also been a regular on NJPW STRONG.

Major League Wrestling’s next big event is SuperFight 2022. As we’ve noted, Killer Kross will be making his MLW return at the event.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will also be defending his title against Davey Richards at SuperFight.

SuperFight is on February 26 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The current card is available here.

Below is MLW’s video and Lio Rush’s announcement from January about becoming a free agent:

