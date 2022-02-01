In the past, former WWE star Nia Jax has talked about asking for more time off for her mental health prior to WWE releasing her in November of 2021. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, she reiterated that she had asked for more time just a day before WWE released her. Nia Jax also revealed that WWE told her she was released due to budget cuts, something she quickly disagreed with.

“It went by so fast my break,” Jax said. “I was like ‘oh sh*t, it’s coming up.’ I’ll never forget, I just hit Johnny up and I was like ‘hey. I know that my break is coming up, but I just don’t feel right now. Is there any way we can kind of extend it to Rumble? I know I’ll be in a better place.’ That was on a Wednesday I hit him up about that. Then Thursday he called me, and of course, I see his name on my phone and I’m like ‘oh, he’s calling me to talk about this. So cool.’ And then I pick up the phone and he was just like ‘hey kid. I hate to do this.’ And instantly when I said that, I was like ‘oh am I getting released?’ And he said ‘yeah.’

“He said ‘I’m so sorry. Due to budget cuts.’ You know, the whole spiel. And I was just like ‘oh okay. Well I’ll take a pay cut if that’s what’s needed.’ Just because I knew it was a whole script. And he said ‘oh, that’s not it.’ And I was like ‘oh, so you just want a total, different change.’ He said ‘yeah, that’s it. We’re just going to put you under 90 days.’ And I hung up the phone and I was relieved.”

Following Nia Jax’s release, there were reports suggesting that several releases, including Jax’s, were due to talent not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Nia Jax confirmed that she hadn’t gotten the vaccine and that she was aware of the ramifications of not getting it.

“I stood my ground on certain things that I know they weren’t happy about,” Jax said. “I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time. And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt. I always go by my gut feeling. If it doesn’t feel right in my stomach, I just can’t force myself to do something I don’t feel good with. That’s just how I’ve lived my entire life.”

Paquette asked Nia Jax whether she regretted any of the decisions she made. According to Jax, there are no regrets on her end.

“Absolutely not,” Jax said. “I was asked to be a locker room leader, and he was like ‘you know, you’ve got to set an example. You’ve got to do this.’ I was like ‘I’m not a stooge. I’m not going to go and stooge anybody out. You want to know anybody’s personal business, go ahead and ask them.’ I don’t play by that thing that ‘well, people are going to listen to you and follow suit by you.’ I said ‘if they do, that’s on them.’ So I sit back and think I got caught up in the blurred lines of Nia Jax. Even outside, it’s not like they run credits and say ‘Nia Jax is Lina Fanene.’ It’s Nia Jax 24/7. Sh*t gets blurred. I can’t sit here and be something that they want me to be just to appease them. At the end of the day, am I going to feel good for myself? There are plenty of other stooges in the locker room.”

