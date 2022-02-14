Game Changer Wrestling announced Sunday night that Nick Gage is scheduled for two upcoming events.

Gage will be at Welcome To Heartbreak on February 26 and The Coldest Winter on February 27. Both of the events will be at The UCC in Los Angeles.

As of this writing, no opponent for Nick Gage has been announced for either of the events.

After a few months away from the GCW ring, Gage made his return at The WRLD on GCW last month. At The WRLD on GCW, he and Matt Tremont defeated The Briscoes to become the new GCW World Tag Team Champions.

Gage recently signed a new contract with Game Changer Wrestling. As we’ve noted, the new multi-year contract will allow Gage to reduce the number of matches he has to wrestle moving forward, while keeping him a part of the GCW brand.

Below is GCW’s announcement and the updated line-ups for Welcome To Heartbreak and The Coldest Winter.

Welcome To Heartbreak (February 26):

* Nick Gage Announced

* Atticus Cogar vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Dr. Wagner Jr vs. Homicide

* Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack

* AJ Gray vs. Lio Rush

* Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne

* Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau

* Joey Janela & X-PAC vs. The Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona)

The Coldest Winter (February 27)

* Nick Gage Announced

* Tony Deppen vs. Thunder Rosa

* Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

* Dark Sheik vs. Atticus Cogar

* Mascara Dorada vs. Gringo Loco

BREAKING: The King NICK GAGE returns to LOS ANGELES on February 25th and 26th at The UCC on Melrose! Get Tix: 2/25 – #GCWHeartbreakhttps://t.co/QEtKtpxtIE 2/26 – #GCWColdesthttps://t.co/ghNeM86j3R Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/noIvgeBA6S — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 14, 2022

