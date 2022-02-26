Some of the security guards used in the WrestleMania 38 contract signing segment between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown may have been recognizable to indie wrestling fans.

One of the bigger talents that got F’5 by Brock Lesnar was Traxx from NWA, and JGeorge was the guard that took the suplex. The other security guards used for the segment were mainly students and graduates from the indie wrestling scene. Many of them train at WrestlePro New Jersey or Create A Pro in New York under WWE Producer Pat Buck.

We noted yesterday how SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania was completely sold out. Amazingly, the show ended up being “the largest box office in the history of the venue”. It was such an in-demand event that none of the talent received comp tickets for the show.

Next Friday’s live SmackDown airs from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL. Below, you can see the current line-up for next week’s show:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Viking Raiders

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Ricochet

