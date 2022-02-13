NWA announced this afternoon that Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at Crockett Cup 2022.

Cardona reacted to the news, by simply tweeting, “BS!!!”

As noted, Matt Cardona became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion on Saturday night after he defeated Trevor Murdoch at NWA Powerrr Trip.

Nick Aldis has held the NWA Heavyweight title twice. His latest run as champion lasted from October 21, 2018, to August 29, 2021. Aldis had lost the title to Trevor Murdoch at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is the official ambassador for this year’s tournament.

The Crockett Cup will be held on Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20 from the Nashville Fairgrounds. It will be available to stream on FITE.TV and traditional pay-per-view.

Results to Powerrr Trip are available here.

Below is NWA’s announcement as well as Matt Cardona’s reaction:

