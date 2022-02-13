Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Nyla Rose, was featured this week on Good Morning Washington as they continued their “I Am Black History” series, to celebrate Black History Month in the United States.

Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in any major American promotion, briefly discussed her sexuality and what it means to her.

“It means a lot. There are a lot of eyes on me at any given moment,” Rose stated. “I just want to do my communities proud, so it was a little bit of pressure. But I like that pressure because it keeps me on the straight and narrow and it keeps me having goals in mind and it gives me something to push for.”

While performing in AEW, Nyla Rose has had former WWE talent, Vickie Guerrero, by her side as her manager. Nyla talked up her pride in having Vickie in her corner.

“It’s a little bit of pressure, but in all honesty, it’s a lot of pride,” Nyla said. “I feel so proud that this woman with this incredible legacy, you know, part of this amazing, like you said, world-renowned wrestling family. You could go anywhere in the world and say, ‘Guerrero,’ anybody knows who you’re talking about. Chose to be along my side. So it’s really cool and it’s an immense sense of pride from me. And I just want to go out there every day and make Vickie proud that she chose the right person.”

Celebrating Black History Month, Nyla discussed inspirational black female wrestlers that have inspired her throughout her life.

“All of them. I know that’s kind of a cop-out answer, but honestly all of them,” Nyla Rose said. “Having, having lived through the stripe of what a black female wrestler goes through, and admittedly, even my struggles would be a little different than a cisgender black female. But still, I’ve experienced it. So to see all of them continuously push and overcome those obstacles, it’s nothing short of a miracle in all honesty. But if I were to name names, Trish Adora. You know, she’s a local hero if you will. She’s someone who really inspires me. But like you said, Jazz, Jacqueline. Growing up, Jacqueline was a huge influence to me.”

